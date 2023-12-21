DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.0309 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 121741 CODE: AMEG LN ISIN: LU2469335371 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LN Sequence No.: 293411 EQS News ID: 1801997 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1801997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2023 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)