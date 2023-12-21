

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturers' confidence improved and returned to its long-term average in December after staying stable in the previous two months, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index rose to a 5-month high of 100 in December from 99 in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected confidence to fall to 98.0.



In addition, the index returned to its long-term average of 100.0.



In December, the rebound was primarily attributed to improved opinions on production's evolution over the past three months. The corresponding index rose to 0 from -9 in November.



The survey showed that general production expectations were slightly less negative in December, with the relevant index rising to -10 from -11 in November.



Meanwhile, manufacturers' expectations regarding their own financial situation in the next three months weakened, falling to 4 in December from 6 in the prior month.



The index measuring overall order books stayed stable and negative at -17.



The sub-index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months decreased to -3 in December from -2 in the previous month.



The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, improved to 98 in December from 97 in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken