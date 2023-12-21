Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
PR Newswire
21.12.2023 | 10:00
WeCap Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:WeCap PLCLEI: 213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii: At market transfers of all shares held to ultimate beneficiaries
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameRes Privata N.V.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Amsterdam, Netherlands
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
NameGlobal Prime Partners LTD
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:18 December 2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):19 December 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached7.28%0%7.28%30,000,000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
sharesISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights
Direct(DTR5.1)Indirect (DTR5.2.1)Direct(DTR5.1)Indirect(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BKTRF40430,000,0007.28%
SUBTOTAL 8. A30,000,0007.28%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash Settlement xiiNumber of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv		X
Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Lennard Christian Zwart
Lenhold B.V.
Res Privata N.V.
Global Prime Partners LTDN/AN/AN/A
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
This notification is submitted in accordance with the disclosure obligations stipulated in the articles of association of the company.Lenhold B.V. is the AIFM to Res Privata N.V. (an AIF) and controls that entity. Lenhold B.V. is controlled by Lennard Christian Zwart.
Place of completionLondon, UK
Date of completion13 December 2023

