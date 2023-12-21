Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21
[21.12.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.23
|IE000JL9SV51
|676,570.00
|USD
|0
|7,204,936.80
|10.6492
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.23
|IE000BQ3SE47
|5,120,550.00
|SEK
|0
|540,436,715.86
|105.5427
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.23
|IE000LSFKN16
|8,000.00
|GBP
|0
|84,395.90
|10.549
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.23
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|697,306.24
|10.4622