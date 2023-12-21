

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The annual decline in Italy's producer prices deepened in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



Producer prices posted an annual decrease of 12.6 percent after a 9.5 percent drop in October. Producer prices have been falling since April.



Prices in the domestic market were down 1.2 percent and that in foreign market decreased 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent after a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month. This was the first decrease in four months.



During three months to November, industrial producer prices grew 1.6 percent from the previous three months.



