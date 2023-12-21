

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to near 4-week lows of 0.8679 against the euro and 1.0875 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8657 and 1.0907, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound dropped to a 1-week low of 1.2612 and a 2-day low of 184.67 from early highs of 1.2651 and 185.99, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.07 against the franc, 1.24 against the greenback and 179.00 against the yen.



