

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.12.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS DRAX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1060 (1070) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS ADMIRAL GROUP TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 2961 (2543) PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES IBSTOCK PRICE TARGET TO 150 (127) PENCE - 'HOLD'



