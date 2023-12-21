

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held mostly steady on Thursday as the dollar struggled for direction and U.S. 10-year treasury yields hit five-month trough amid uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin trimming interest rates.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $2,035.30 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were marginally lower at $2,046.60.



Gold is seeing some safe-haven demand amid growing geopolitical tensions involving China-Taiwan as well as worries about maritime trade disruptions in the Red Sea and a rapid rise in new Covid-19 cases.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims, Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity and leading U.S. economic indicators.



The third-estimate GDP for the third quarter is due, which is expected to match the previous estimate of 5.2 percent.



There is a lot of focus on the U.S core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data due on Friday, heading into the holiday season.



