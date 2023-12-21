Trian Investors 1 Limited - Final Liquidation Distribution

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

TRIAN INVESTORS 1 LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

FINAL LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION

At an extraordinary general meeting of Trian Investors 1 Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company") held on 26 April 2023, shareholders passed resolutions to wind up the Company and Joint Liquidators (the "Liquidators") were appointed.

In accordance with the Circular dated 24 March 2023, the Liquidators announce their intention to make a final liquidation distribution to the Ordinary shareholders (the "Final Distribution") of:

GBP 0.08133 per Ordinary share in issue



The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of Ordinary Sterling shares on the register as at the close of business on 13 December 2023 (the "Record Date").

This distribution will be paid on 29 December 2023 (the "Payment Date") by way of cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

KPMG Advisory Limited

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

GUERNSEY

GY1 1WR

Telephone: +44 (0)1481 721000