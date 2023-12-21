Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the promotion of Jenni Sellick to the position of Vice President, Legal and Commercial Manager.

The appointment comes as part of Options' long-term succession strategy and follows Claire Mckillen's promotion to VP,Financial Controller, and Laura McCann to Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Jennihas been a cornerstone of the Contracts and Commercial team since Options' acquisition of Fixnetix in April 2021, where she served as Contracts Manager, demonstrating exceptional skills in contract negotiation and process management. She held a variety of positions with Fixnetix, ranging from sales operations, HR administration, and procurement prior to joining Options.

Nick Bryant, Chief Administrative Officer at Options, commented, "Jenni joined the team in 2021 as part of our acquisition of Fixnetix. Her exceptional performance and dedication to the role has continued to be an asset for our Contracts team, and we are thrilled to appoint her Vice President as we enter this next stage of growth. She and the wider Commercial Operations team will be critical in the continued expansion of Options' world-class products and services."

Jenni added, "I'm honored to be appointed VP, Legal and Commercial Manager at Options. Joining the team through the Fixnetix acquisition in 2021 has been a fulfilling journey, and this elevation marks a significant milestone in my career. As we embark on this next growth stage, I am eager to contribute to the company's long-term success alongside the exceptional Commercial Operations team."

Jenni's promotion to VP, Legal and Commercial Manager comes as the latest in a series of key senior leadership appointments at Options, including Claire McKillen as VP, Financial Controller, Laura McCann as Chief Financial Officer, Terry Hughes as Chief Marketing Officer, Micah Kroeze as Chief Product Officer, Marlena Efstratopoulouas Chief Risk Officer, Christy O'Kane as SVP, Global Head of Delivery and Larry Leibowitz to the firm's Board of Advisors.

Today's news also follows the firm's announcement of 200 new jobs in Belfast, and its 30-year company milestone

In December 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on X (Twitter) at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

