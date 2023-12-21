

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic sentiment strengthened in December to the highest level in five months, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The overall economic confidence index, which includes consumer expectations, rose to 92.0 in December from 88.2 in November.



The composite business confidence indicator, which weighs industry, construction, services, and retail, climbed to 97.4 in December from 91.9 in the prior month.



Similarly, the industrial confidence sub-index improved to -9 from -16 as the order backlog strengthened.



In construction, morale worsened to -12 in December from -9 in the previous month.



The confidence indicator for the retail trade increased somewhat to -2 in December from -4 a month ago, and the morale indicator for the service industry rose to 3 from -1.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken