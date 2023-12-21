Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Resignation of Auditor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Resignation of Auditor

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc announces the resignation of Shipleys LLP ("Shipleys"), as auditor to the Company.

Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Shipleys to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office. They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, they are ceasing to hold office on the grounds that the firm is no longer able to offer audit services to PIE registered entities. There are no circumstances connected with Shipleys ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the company's members or creditors.

Discussions are ongoing with other audit firms with a view to appoint a new auditor in the near term. The Company will make further announcements when this has been finalised.

