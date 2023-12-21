Agreement with Mercurius Health Set to Further Expand European Presence of State-of-the-Art ZAP-X Non-Invasive Radiosurgery

ZAP Surgical, a leading innovator in the field of surgical robotics, today announced that Mercurius Health has entered into a master purchase agreement for five ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® systems. Through this agreement, ZAP looks to expand its rapidly growing European installed base with added presence across multiple countries in the region.

As a non-invasive treatment for select brain tumors and brain metastases, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-studied and proven procedure that often provides equivalent to superior outcomes to surgery. Unlike surgery however, radiosurgery requires no incision and the procedure itself is painless.

"Our recent partnership with the Viamed hospital group and the Institute of Advanced Radiosurgery [IRCA] to bring ZAP-X to Madrid has allowed IRCA to provide the most advanced SRS available for their patients. Having the system on full display at the front of the institute has generated considerable interest and support from the community," said John Allen, CEO of Mercurius Health.

"ZAP was incredibly proud to see how Mercurius was able to quickly build a successful dedicated SRS program," said Hakan Baraner, ZAP Surgical's Senior Vice President for Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa (EIMEA). "By leveraging state-of-the-art ZAP-X technology, they've proven there's large unmet need for advanced, completely non-invasive SRS brain care. We look forward to working closely with Mercurius as they develop this program on behalf of their partners."

The ZAP-X system stands out for its groundbreaking design, utilizing unique gyroscopic mobility to direct radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, ensuring precise concentration of radiation on the intended target or tumor. This innovative approach ideally aligns with the clinical objective of protecting the patient's healthy brain tissue and preserving cognitive function.

Although stereotactic radiosurgery is recognized as one of the most significant advancements in modern medicine, the high costs associated with acquiring and shielding radiation with traditional SRS technologies have hindered widespread access. The ZAP-X system's vault-free design is well-known for its capability to eliminate the considerable expenses linked to constructing shielded radiation treatment rooms, a requirement for all previous SRS technologies. Additionally, ZAP-X removes the need to handle, secure, and frequently replace live radioactive isotopes commonly utilized in historical radiation beam production.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mercurius Health

Mercurius Health is a multidisciplinary international team of more than 120 oncology experts, offering advisory services to public private hospitals and cancer treatment centres throughout the world. Mercurius Health designs tailor-made advanced oncology solutions, solves complex problems, provides financing, and helps to achieve the maximum efficiency from the latest radiotherapy and nuclear medicine equipment to enable the best care for oncological patients. Learn more at https://mercuriushealth.com/.

