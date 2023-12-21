Another product from the house of Radico Khaitan on the list is Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

Radico Khaitan Limited, a leading Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company, is proud to announce that its two distinguished brands, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, have achieved a remarkable feat by securing coveted positions in the prestigious Top 100 Premium Wine and Spirits Brands of the World 2023, as recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Demonstrating an unwavering dedication to unparalleled customer satisfaction, Rampur Indian Single Malt has not just made a mark but has etched itself as the only Indian Whisky brand in the prestigious Top 100 Premium Wine and Spirits Brands of the World 2023.

Renowned for its illustrious heritage and unparalleled mastery in the art of distillation, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky stands tall with a luxuriously smooth profile, presenting a symphony of flavors that grace the palate with mellifluous notes and conclude with an enduring finish.

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin is a true testament to the artistry of blending, which brings forth a harmonious fusion of botanicals meticulously handpicked from across the country. This craft gin stands as a celebration of India's vibrant flavors, offering a sensory journey that mirrors the diverse cultural tapestry of the region.

Sanjeev Banga, President-International Business, Radico Khaitan, conveyed his appreciation for the esteemed recognition, remarking, "The inclusion of both Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin in the Top 100 Wines and Spirits Brands underscores our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation within the spirits domain. Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky being listed as the only Indian whisky in the Top 100 world spirits is not merely a nod; it's a triumphant celebration and a powerful motivator fuelling Radico Khaitan's ongoing pursuit of perfection. Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin's inclusion in the Top 100 list is a testament to the ancient Indian knowledge of herbs and botanicals that we very proudly use in creating our Craft Gin. This acknowledgment not only reaffirms the Company's position as a global industry leader but also serves as a compelling testament to our steadfast dedication to producing exceptional spirits that artfully encapsulate the rich tapestry of Indian flavors and traditions. We aim to share the unique Indianess with the world in our offerings."

As Radico Khaitan persistently pioneers new frontiers and broadens the presence of Indian spirits on the global stage, the Company aims to solidify its brands' positions as unequivocal leaders in the premium spirits category worldwide, emphasizing a commitment to excellence and elevating the global recognition of Indian spirits.

Notes to Editors:

Rampur Indian Single Malt is a brand owned by Radico Khaitan. Radico Khaitan was established in 1943 and is the largest Indian beverage alcohol company and one of the oldest whisky distillers in India. Radico Khaitan have been distilling malt whiskies for over 32 years with a reputation for quality and innovation. Three of Radico Khaitan's distilleries are based in Uttar Pradesh in the foothills of the Himalayas, where all of Rampur's Whiskies are distilled, matured and bottled.

The Rampur range includes Rampur Select, Rampur PX Sherry Cask, Rampur Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Signature Reserve, Rampur Jugalbandi Series and Rampur Trigun Indian Single Malt Whiskies.

