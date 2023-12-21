Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New equity right for trading, Biovica International AB (687/23)

Correction refers to the market segment. At the request of Biovica International AB, Biovica International equity right will be traded on First North Premier as from December 22, 2023. Security name: Biovica International AB TO 3 B ----------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOVIC TO 3 B ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021148137 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 316167 ----------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 2,61 SEK per share --------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B- share --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 12, 2024 - September 30, 2024. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 25, 2024. --------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.