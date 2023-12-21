Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Biovica International AB (687/23)

At the request of Biovica International AB, Biovica International equity right will be traded on First North Premier as from December 22, 2023. Security name: Biovica International AB TO 3 B ----------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOVIC TO 3 B ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021148137 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 316167 ----------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 2,61 SEK per share --------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B- share --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 12, 2024 - September 30, 2024. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 25, 2024. --------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.