

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales declined more sharply in December despite festive period, the Distributive Trades Survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Thursday.



The retail sales balance declined to -32 percent in December from -11 percent in November. The decline marked the eighth consecutive reduction in sales volume.



Sales are forecast to decline even more sharply next month with the balance falling to -41 percent.



A net 37 percent forecast volumes to fall well short of seasonal norms again in January.



Further, retailers cut back on orders placed upon suppliers in December at the fastest rate since May 2020. The corresponding balance came in at -54 percent. A net 29 percent forecast a reduction in orders next month.



'Looking ahead, retailers are bracing themselves for a New Year's chill, as sales are set to fall at an even quicker pace next month,' CBI Principal Economist Martin Sartorius said.



'Strained household finances and higher interest rates continue to take a toll on consumer spending, suggesting that retailers will have to navigate a tough demand environment in the months to come,' Sartorius added.



