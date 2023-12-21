Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
PR Newswire
21.12.2023 | 13:54
TCL Electronics: TCL to Showcase Leading Technology Portfolio and Solutions to Inspire Greatness at CES 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today announced its presence at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place in Las Vegas in January 2024. The company will showcase over a hundred cutting-edge products, demonstrating its leading technology portfolio spanning 15 product categories, including QD-Mini LED TVs, TCL FreshIN air conditioners, TCL Free Built-in Series refrigerators, washing machines, feature-rich mobile devices, AR glasses, commercial displays, one-stop smart energy solutions and more.


As a leading company in premium large-screen TVs and Mini LED technology, TCL is set to present its latest breakthroughs in display technology at CES 2024 and unveil one of the world's largest QD-Mini LED TVs to audience in the North American region for the first time.

In addition to the award-winning home theater systems, the company will introduce one of the industry's first smart connected mobile device entertainment solutions which combine smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, and other devices. Among these, the latest NXTPAPER display technology optimized for the human eyes and the RayNeo AR glasses with revolutionary full-color 3D head-up display and powerful AI capabilities will be revealed.

Together with its renowned partners worldwide, TCL continues to inspire greatness for global users through a variety of groundbreaking collaborations, including its role as the Official TV Partner of the National Football League (NFL) in the United States. In addition, TCL will demonstrate its commitment to a greater and more sustainable future through its latest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

TCL has witnessed consistent growth throughout the first three quarters of 2023. Notably, TCL TVs ranked first in overall shipment in the Philippines, Australia, Myanmar, and Pakistan. Shipment of TCL TVs in the North American region increased 11.4% YoY, placing the company third in terms of shipment in the United States. Elsewhere, TCL TVs were second in France and third in the Czech Republic and Sweden in terms of shipment. For mobile devices, TCL smartphones ranked top three in Android phone shipment in North America. Other TCL products including air conditioners and RayNeo's AR and XR glasses are also leading global markets with their latest, innovative features.

For more details, please refer to the below:

TCL CES 2024 Press Conference
Date & Time: 11 AM (PST), January 8, 2024
Location: Mandalay Bay, Islander Ballroom in the North Convention Center

TCL CES Booth
Date: January 9-12, 2024
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #18708

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306229/image_5027930_39728813.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-to-showcase-leading-technology-portfolio-and-solutions-to-inspire-greatness-at-ces-2024-302020980.html

