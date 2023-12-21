Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das Multi Milliarden Business im Pennystock-Kleid!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.12.2023 | 13:54
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Amendment to Ex-Dividend and Record Dates

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Amendment to Ex-Dividend and Record Dates

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company")

Amendment to Ex-Dividend and Record Dates

On the 8th December 2023 the Company issued an announcement regarding the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2023 and that the Company were proposing a final dividend of 11 pence per Ordinary share.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on 7 February 2024.

However, the ex-dividend date and record date have been amended to 28 December 2023 and 29 December 2023 respectively.

21 December 2023

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.