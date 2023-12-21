Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Amendment to Ex-Dividend and Record Dates

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company")

Amendment to Ex-Dividend and Record Dates

On the 8th December 2023 the Company issued an announcement regarding the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2023 and that the Company were proposing a final dividend of 11 pence per Ordinary share.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on 7 February 2024.

However, the ex-dividend date and record date have been amended to 28 December 2023 and 29 December 2023 respectively.

21 December 2023

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69