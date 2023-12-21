

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output expanded for the third straight month in October, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Thursday.



Construction production advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, faster than the 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, construction output climbed 1.6 percent in October after remaining flat in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production recovered strongly by 5.2 percent versus a 3.4 percent fall in September.



During the first ten months of 2023, total construction production contracted by 1.5 percent compared to the same period last year.



