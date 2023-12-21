The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 20 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 20 December 2023 88.66p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 86.19p per ordinary share

21 December 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45