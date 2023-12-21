

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $374.61 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $324.29 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $2.38 billion from $2.17 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $374.61 Mln. vs. $324.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.61 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.49 -Revenue (Q2): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.35 - $14.65 Full year revenue guidance: $9.48 - $9.56 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken