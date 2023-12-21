CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended November 30, 2023. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.38 billion compared to $2.17 billion in last year's second quarter, an increase of 9.3%. The organic revenue growth rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 9.0%.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.14 billion compared to $1.02 billion in last year's second quarter, an increase of 11.6%. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 48.0% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 47.0% in last year's second quarter, an increase of 100 basis points. Energy expenses comprised of gasoline, natural gas and electricity were 40 basis points lower for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to last year's second quarter.

Selling and administrative expenses increased $64.4 million, or 11.1%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase reflects investments in selling resources, technology and our management trainee program.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 12.3% to $499.7 million compared to $444.9 million in last year's second quarter. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 21.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 20.5% in last year's second quarter.

Net income was $374.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $324.3 million in last year's second quarter. The second quarter of fiscal 2024 effective tax rate was 20.9% compared to 22.1% in last year's second quarter. The tax rates in both quarters were impacted by certain discrete items, primarily the tax accounting impact for stock-based compensation. Second quarter of fiscal 2024 diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.61 compared to $3.12 in last year's second quarter, an increase of 15.7%.

On December 15, 2023, Cintas paid an aggregate quarterly cash dividend of $137.5 million to shareholders, an increase of 17.1% from the amount paid last December. In addition, we continue to be opportunistic with our share buyback program. During the second quarter, Cintas purchased 658,202 shares of Cintas common stock at an average price of $486.58 per share, for a total purchase price of $320.3 million.

Todd M. Schneider, Cintas' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. Each of our operating segments continue to execute at a high level, leading to robust revenue growth of 9.3%, high operating margin of 21.0% and diluted EPS growth of 15.7%. This strong execution is the result of the exceptional dedication of our employee-partners. Whether it's image, safety, cleanliness or compliance, we have innovative products and services to help businesses across North America stay focused on the work that matters most."

Mr. Schneider concluded, "We are increasing our full fiscal year financial guidance. We are raising our annual revenue expectations from a range of $9.40 billion to $9.52 billion to a range of $9.48 billion to $9.56 billion and our diluted EPS from a range of $14.00 to $14.45 to a range of $14.35 to $14.65." Please note the following regarding guidance:

Fiscal year 2024 interest expense is expected to be approximately $100.0 million compared to $109.5 million in fiscal year 2023, predominately as a result of less variable rate debt. This may change as a result of future share buybacks or acquisition activity.

Fiscal year 2024 effective tax rate is expected to be 21.3% compared to a rate of 20.4% in fiscal year 2023. The higher effective tax rate negatively impacts fiscal 2024 diluted EPS guidance by approximately $0.16 and diluted EPS growth by approximately 120 basis points.

Our diluted EPS guidance includes no future share buybacks.

Guidance includes the impact of having one more workday in fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas will host a live webcast to review the fiscal 2024 second quarter results today at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The webcast will be available to the public on Cintas' website at www.Cintas.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "predicts," "projects," "plans," "expects," "intends," "target," "forecast," "believes," "seeks," "could," "should," "may" and "will" or the negative versions thereof and similar words, terms and expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of Cintas and speak only as of the date made. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in or implied by this Press Release. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the possibility of greater than anticipated operating costs including energy and fuel costs; lower sales volumes; loss of customers due to outsourcing trends; the performance and costs of integration of acquisitions; inflationary pressures and fluctuations in costs of materials and labor, including increased medical costs; interest rate volatility; costs and possible effects of union organizing activities; failure to comply with government regulations concerning employment discrimination, employee pay and benefits and employee health and safety; the effect on operations of exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation; our ability to meet our goals relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) opportunities, improvements and efficiencies; the cost, results and ongoing assessment of internal controls for financial reporting; the effect of new accounting pronouncements; disruptions caused by the inaccessibility of computer systems data, including cybersecurity risks; the initiation or outcome of litigation, investigations or other proceedings; higher assumed sourcing or distribution costs of products; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events including global health pandemics such as the COVID-19 coronavirus; the amount and timing of repurchases of our common stock, if any; changes in federal and state tax and labor laws; and the reactions of competitors in terms of price and service. Cintas undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements or to otherwise update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or to reflect events, circumstances or any other unanticipated developments arising after the date on which such statements are made, except otherwise as required by law. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2023 and in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The risks and uncertainties described herein are not the only ones we may face. Additional risks and uncertainties presently not known to us, or that we currently believe to be immaterial, may also harm our business.

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 %

Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 1,850,542 $ 1,709,987 8.2% Other 526,635 464,871 13.3% Total revenue 2,377,177 2,174,858 9.3% Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 974,231 906,727 7.4% Cost of other 261,398 245,684 6.4% Selling and administrative expenses 641,865 577,513 11.1% Operating income 499,683 444,934 12.3% Interest income (769 ) (344 ) 123.5% Interest expense 26,590 28,920 (8.1)% Income before income taxes 473,862 416,358 13.8% Income taxes 99,249 92,065 7.8% Net income $ 374,613 $ 324,293 15.5% Basic earnings per share $ 3.67 $ 3.18 15.4% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.61 $ 3.12 15.7% Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 101,667 101,637 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 103,266 103,356

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Six Months Ended November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 %

Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 3,677,367 $ 3,407,759 7.9% Other 1,042,140 933,553 11.6% Total revenue 4,719,507 4,341,312 8.7% Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 1,921,814 1,797,493 6.9% Cost of other 514,574 493,260 4.3% Selling and administrative expenses 1,282,880 1,165,505 10.1% Operating income 1,000,239 885,054 13.0% Interest income (1,191 ) (499 ) 138.7% Interest expense 51,134 56,640 (9.7)% Income before income taxes 950,296 828,913 14.6% Income taxes 190,598 152,931 24.6% Net income $ 759,698 $ 675,982 12.4% Basic earnings per share $ 7.43 $ 6.63 12.1% Diluted earnings per share $ 7.32 $ 6.51 12.4% Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 101,781 101,530 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 103,418 103,343

CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Gross Margin and Net Income Margin Results Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 Uniform rental and facility services gross margin 47.4% 47.0% 47.7% 47.3% Other gross margin 50.4% 47.2% 50.6% 47.2% Total gross margin 48.0% 47.0% 48.4% 47.2% Net income margin 15.8% 14.9% 16.1% 15.6%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measure of cash flow. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the difference between this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is shown in the table below.

Computation of Free Cash Flow Six Months Ended (In thousands) November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 Net cash provided by operations $ 729,631 $ 619,149 Capital expenditures (200,527 ) (146,404 ) Free cash flow $ 529,104 $ 472,745

Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business operations.

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands) Uniform Rental

and Facility

Services First Aid

and Safety

Services All

Other Corporate Total For the three months ended November 30, 2023 Revenue $ 1,850,542 $ 266,401 $ 260,234 $ - $ 2,377,177 Gross margin $ 876,311 $ 145,316 $ 119,921 $ - $ 1,141,548 Selling and administrative expenses $ 476,700 $ 86,785 $ 78,380 $ - $ 641,865 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (769 ) $ (769 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 26,590 $ 26,590 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 399,611 $ 58,531 $ 41,541 $ (25,821 ) $ 473,862 For the three months ended November 30, 2022 Revenue $ 1,709,987 $ 235,974 $ 228,897 $ - $ 2,174,858 Gross margin $ 803,260 $ 119,153 $ 100,034 $ - $ 1,022,447 Selling and administrative expenses $ 434,165 $ 73,658 $ 69,690 $ - $ 577,513 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (344 ) $ (344 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 28,920 $ 28,920 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 369,095 $ 45,495 $ 30,344 $ (28,576 ) $ 416,358 For the six months ended November 30, 2023 Revenue $ 3,677,367 $ 527,094 $ 515,046 $ - $ 4,719,507 Gross margin $ 1,755,553 $ 291,092 $ 236,474 $ - $ 2,283,119 Selling and administrative expenses $ 949,414 $ 172,980 $ 160,486 $ - $ 1,282,880 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (1,191 ) $ (1,191 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 51,134 $ 51,134 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 806,139 $ 118,112 $ 75,988 $ (49,943 ) $ 950,296 For the six months ended November 30, 2022 Revenue $ 3,407,759 $ 470,135 $ 463,418 $ - $ 4,341,312 Gross margin $ 1,610,266 $ 235,290 $ 205,003 $ - $ 2,050,559 Selling and administrative expenses $ 876,400 $ 148,949 $ 140,156 $ - $ 1,165,505 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (499 ) $ (499 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 56,640 $ 56,640 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 733,866 $ 86,341 $ 64,847 $ (56,141 ) $ 828,913

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands except per share data) November 30,

2023 May 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,556 $ 124,149 Accounts receivable, net 1,273,974 1,152,993 Inventories, net 474,840 506,604 Uniforms and other rental items in service 1,035,717 1,011,918 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 166,652 142,795 Total current assets 3,036,739 2,938,459 Property and equipment, net 1,463,826 1,396,476 Investments 270,006 247,191 Goodwill 3,120,506 3,056,201 Service contracts, net 329,511 346,574 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 179,154 178,464 Other assets, net 414,127 382,991 $ 8,813,869 $ 8,546,356 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 316,697 $ 302,292 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 154,452 239,086 Accrued liabilities 619,288 632,504 Income taxes, current 13,102 12,470 Operating lease liabilities, current 44,063 43,710 Debt due within one year 210,000 - Total current liabilities 1,357,602 1,230,062 Long-term liabilities: Debt due after one year 2,474,287 2,486,405 Deferred income taxes 497,198 498,356 Operating lease liabilities 138,936 138,278 Accrued liabilities 351,365 329,269 Total long-term liabilities 3,461,786 3,452,308 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value:

100,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, and paid-in capital:

425,000,000 shares authorized

FY 2024: 192,861,307 issued and 101,347,603 outstanding

FY 2023: 192,198,938 issued and 101,732,148 outstanding 2,179,951 2,031,542 Retained earnings 10,081,267 9,597,315 Treasury stock:

FY 2024: 91,513,704 shares

FY 2023: 90,466,790 shares (8,360,076 ) (7,842,649 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 93,339 77,778 Total shareholders' equity 3,994,481 3,863,986 $ 8,813,869 $ 8,546,356

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended November 30,

2023 November 30,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 759,698 $ 675,982 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 136,803 126,561 Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized contract costs 79,235 74,693 Stock-based compensation 53,182 51,537 Deferred income taxes (7,105 ) 18,565 Change in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (120,881 ) (133,897 ) Inventories, net 32,093 (43,266 ) Uniforms and other rental items in service (21,649 ) (73,475 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and capitalized contract costs (80,056 ) (85,532 ) Accounts payable 14,981 61,421 Accrued compensation and related liabilities (86,725 ) (28,212 ) Accrued liabilities and other (30,453 ) (33,352 ) Income taxes, current 508 8,124 Net cash provided by operating activities 729,631 619,149 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (200,527 ) (146,404 ) Purchases of investments (7,475 ) (5,182 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (73,997 ) (15,457 ) Other, net (196 ) (4,381 ) Net cash used in investing activities (282,195 ) (171,424 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of commercial paper, net 210,000 124,046 Repayment of debt (13,450 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards 929 2,125 Dividends paid (255,839 ) (215,017 ) Repurchase of common stock (423,128 ) (348,682 ) Other, net (4,322 ) (8,840 ) Net cash used in financing activities (485,810 ) (446,368 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (219 ) (2,029 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (38,593 ) (672 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 124,149 90,471 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 85,556 $ 89,799

