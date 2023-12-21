Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Monthly Summary as at 30 November 2023

The latest monthly summary is available on the Company's website at:

https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-asian-values

Copies of the monthly summary have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

21 December 2023