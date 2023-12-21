The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1.
Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a)
Name
Charles Crole
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
The Diverse Income Trust plc
b)
LEI
2138005QFXYHJM551U45
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00B65TLW28
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
20 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)