AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "a" (Excellent) from "a-" (Excellent) of Delvag Versicherungs-AG (Delvag) (Germany). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Delvag's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Delvag is the captive insurer for Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (Lufthansa), a global aviation group domiciled in Germany.

The rating upgrades for Delvag reflect improvements in the creditworthiness of Lufthansa, which are tied to strong performances in 2022 and 2023, as well as to an improvement in the group's liquidity position. Furthermore, Lufthansa raised its earnings forecast for 2023 during the summer compared with its previous forecast.

