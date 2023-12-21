

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$48 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$1598 million, or -$1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of -$90 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.6% to $5.40 billion from $3.84 billion last year.



Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$48 Mln. vs. -$1598 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.04 vs. -$1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $5.40 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.



