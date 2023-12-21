Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
21.12.2023 | 15:48
Helium Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Resolution 5 which related to the proposed change of name of the Company was withdrawn.

As a consequence, the Company's name will remain unchanged, as will the ticker code "HEV" and the Company's website address, which contains the information required to be published pursuant to Rule 4.14 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The results of the poll voting (which includes votes submitted by proxy) will be available shortly on the Company's website: https://heliumvs.com/

ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Ventures plc

Neil Ritson

+44 (0) 20 3475 6834

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti

+44 (0) 20 72130 880

For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com


