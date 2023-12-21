Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - The ModumUp agency, led by its founder and Microsoft alumni Olga Bondareva, hosted an annual Social Selling online conference, focusing on AI, automation, and a metaverse for B2B marketing and sales. The event took place on LinkedIn by the link: https://www.linkedin.com/events/socialsellingtech-ai-automation7084088875647721472/ and united participants from 122 countries. The event organizers featured 14 expert speakers from LinkedIn, DreamData, Lavender and other companies associated with AI and automation. The conference successfully gathered 3,700 registrations and had 2,200 views.

Speakers of the "Social Selling Tech" conference

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/191566_baeca6fbe4afca73_001full.jpg

At the event, Olga Bondareva, a keynote speaker from ModumUp, shared the ModumUp team's experience in utilizing AI, automation, and the metaverse for Social Selling, B2B marketing, and sales.

Another keynote speaker, Gus Eadie from LinkedIn, shared updates and trends related to LinkedIn Sales Navigator. He discussed how AI accelerates the user experience on LinkedIn and provided insights into upcoming platform features.

During discussion panels, the experts debated on the following topics:

AI for B2B Marketing and Sales

Metaverse - New Social Media?

Automation vs. Personalization

Automation Tools for Social Selling

Key highlights from the conference:

Marketing and sales professionals are exploring the integration of AI and automation into B2B strategies. A variety of solutions seamlessly incorporate automation and AI, although the effectiveness of using AI, especially in content and communication, needs to be demonstrated. The future of marketing and sales involves striking a balance between automation and personalization. Social media is expected to transition to the metaverse, providing more engaging opportunities, especially in sectors targeting younger audiences.

You can watch the conference recordings here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGc_Ath6mBNmWdBKkH7UDmBZ2YltxoXUK&si=ntXursAXTHMP0_fp

