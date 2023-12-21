Intuitive Health: Premier ER & Urgent Care Responds to Holiday Health Concerns with Expedited Testing for COVID, Flu and RSV

Leading the Way in Rapid and Accurate Diagnosis during the Festive Season

WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / In anticipation of the heightened risk of airborne respiratory illnesses this holiday season, Premier ER & Urgent Care announces its commitment to providing rapid testing and treatment for COVID-19, Influenza (Flu) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Aligning with the community's needs, Premier ER & Urgent Care is prepared to deliver swift healthcare services, with most patients receiving testing and treatment in typically under an hour. No appointments are needed.

Health Concerns Amidst the Holidays

With the festive season upon us and the rise in respiratory illnesses, Premier ER & Urgent Care addresses the community's concerns about the simultaneous surge in COVID-19, Flu and RSV cases. The facility is geared up to meet the challenge head-on.

Streamlined Testing and Treatment

Premier ER & Urgent Care has optimized its testing and treatment protocols to provide rapid results and immediate care. This efficiency is crucial in managing the spread of these viruses and offering peace of mind to patients and their families.

Community-Centric Healthcare Approach

Understanding the importance of quick and reliable healthcare, especially during the holidays, Premier ER & Urgent Care strongly emphasizes community health and well-being. Their approach is tailored to meet the unique needs of their patients, with a focus on reducing wait times, transparent billing and excellent care.

Adaptability and Preparedness

To adequately respond to the expected increase in respiratory illnesses, Premier ER & Urgent Care has bolstered its resources to ensure uninterrupted and efficient care. The staff, trained in emergency medicine, is well-equipped to handle the expected increase in patient volume , and are well-prepared for the holiday season.

"This holiday season, our focus at Premier ER & Urgent Care is to ensure the health and safety of our community by offering swift and efficient testing and treatment for COVID-19, Flu and RSV," stated Dr. Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, ABEM, Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Health, Premier ER & Urgent Care's parent company. "Our unique hybrid model, combining the strengths of an ER and an urgent care center, is designed to provide precisely the level of care needed, mitigating the cost concerns that often arise from misjudging medical situations. Our approach optimizes patient care and delivers considerable cost efficiencies to the Central Texas community by effectively categorizing cases that require ER intervention from those that can be managed through urgent care services."

An up-to-date listing of all in-network health insurance plans for Urgent Care and Emergency Care can be found here at https://www.premier.care/insurance/.

Premier ER & Urgent Care Central Texas Locations

San Marcos - 1509 N Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666, 512-648-6188

Temple - 7010 West Adams Avenue, Temple, TX 76502, 254-228-1200

Waco - 221 S Jack Kultgen Expressway, Waco, TX 76704, 254-537-9452

Woodway - 9110 Jordan Lane, Woodway, TX 76712, 254-399-0740

Premier ER & Urgent Care's emergency department is open 24 hours a day and its urgent care is available 7 AM - 9 PM daily. For more information, please visit Premier ER & Urgent Care. For more information on Intuitive Health, please visit https://www.iheruc.com/.

###

ABOUT PREMIER ER & URGENT CARE

Founded in 2015, Premier ER & Urgent Care offers both urgent care and emergency room treatment options under one roof. By providing transparent billing, a welcoming clinical environment and one-on-one service with board-certified, emergency-trained physicians, Premier ER & Urgent Care has built an exceptional customer service program with industry-leading ratings. The Hybrid care model gives patients access to immediate full-service care while only paying for the level of service required. Each state-of-the-art location is equipped with modern, comfortable amenities, including X-ray, Ultrasound, CT scan, and a full-service laboratory to cater to a wide range of medical needs. The Emergency Room operates 24/7, and urgent care is available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. At Premier ER & Urgent Care, we are dedicated to providing the best possible care at an appropriate price. Our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care has established us as a trusted name in healthcare within our communities. For more information, please visit https://www.premier.care/.

ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

Media:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Premier ER & Urgent Care and Intuitive Health

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/text: 214-232-0078

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Intuitive Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com