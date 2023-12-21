Intuitive Health: Legacy ER & Urgent Care Announces Rapid Testing and Treatment for COVID-19, Flu and RSV Amidst Holiday Season Surge

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / As families gather for the holiday season, Legacy ER & Urgent Care is stepping up its efforts to combat the concurrent rise in COVID-19, Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. Recognizing the urgent need for swift and accurate medical responses, Legacy ER & Urgent Care is equipped to provide rapid testing and treatment for these illnesses, typically delivering results and care in under an hour. No appointments are necessary.

Rising Cases and Healthcare Challenges

Reflecting on the recent uptick in airborne respiratory illnesses in North Texas, Legacy ER & Urgent Care emphasizes the importance of timely and accurate diagnosis, especially during the holiday season when more families gather indoors. The convergence of COVID-19, Flu and RSV presents a unique challenge for healthcare providers and patients. Legacy ER & Urgent Care emerges as an indispensable healthcare resource, adeptly bridging the gap in rapid and effective response to these simultaneous health threats.

Rapid Testing and Treatment Capabilities

Legacy ER & Urgent Care has enhanced its facilities to offer rapid COVID-19, Flu and RSV testing. Patients can receive accurate diagnostics and begin appropriate treatment quickly, a crucial factor in preventing the spread of these viruses and ensuring better health outcomes.

Patient-Centric Approach and Efficiency

Legacy ER & Urgent Care focuses firmly on patient care and convenience. With the capability to test and treat typically within an hour, the facility reduces the stress and uncertainty often associated with waiting for test results and subsequent treatments.

Preparedness for the Holiday Season

Anticipating a higher demand for medical services during the holidays, Legacy ER & Urgent Care has bolstered its resources to ensure uninterrupted and efficient care. The staff, trained in emergency medicine, is well-equipped to handle the expected increase in patient volume due to the 'Tripledemic.'

"Legacy ER & Urgent Care, a combined freestanding ER and urgent care center, ensures that patients receive the exact level of care they need, without the financial burden often associated with misjudging the severity of their condition," said Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, ABEM is chief medical officer of Intuitive Health and a co-founder of Legacy ER & Urgent Care. "This model is particularly effective in the current health climate, where discerning between symptoms of COVID-19, Flu and RSV can be challenging. Our unique approach not only streamlines patient care but also results in substantial savings for North Texans by efficiently distinguishing between necessary ER visits and those that can be adequately handled at the urgent care level."

Legacy ER & Urgent Care is committed to playing a vital role in the community's health during these challenging times. By providing rapid testing and treatment for COVID-19, Flu and RSV, Legacy ER & Urgent Care stands as a beacon of timely and effective healthcare solutions for the entire family.

An up-to-date listing of all in-network health insurance plans for Urgent Care and Emergency Care can be found here at https://legacyer.com/insurance/.

Legacy ER & Urgent Care North Texas Locations

Allen - 1310 West Exchange Parkway, Allen, TX 75013, 972-678-4545

Coppell - 330 South Denton Tap Road, Coppell, TX 75019, 469-312-7777

Frisco East - 16151 Eldorado Parkway, Frisco, TX 75035, 972-731-5151

Frisco West - 9205 Legacy Drive, Frisco, TX 75033, 972-668-6020

McKinney - 2810 Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75072, 972-548-7277

North Richland Hills - 8950 North Tarrant Parkway, N. Richland Hills, TX 76182, 817-281-7277

Prosper - Coming Soon, Prosper, TX 75033

Legacy ER & Urgent Care's emergency department is open 24 hours a day and its urgent care is available 7 AM - 9 PM daily. For more information on Legacy ER & Urgent Care, please visit https://legacyer.com/. For more information on Intuitive Health, please visit https://www.iheruc.com/.

