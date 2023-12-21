Luraco Technologies: Luraco Releases the Latest and Most Economical Edition to Its Medical Massage Chair Lineup

Luraco Technologies Introduces Model 3 Hybrid SL: The Most Economical S/L Track Medical Massage Chair in the Industry

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Luraco Technologies, a trailblazer in the field of advanced wellness technology, proudly unveils its latest innovation - the Model 3 Hybrid SL medical massage chair. This revolutionary addition to the esteemed Luraco lineup sets a new standard for innovation, comfort, and therapeutic excellence.

Model 3 Hybrid SL

Luraco's Latest Breakthrough in Massage Therapy

The Luraco Model 3 Hybrid SL combines the S and L split-track technology to provide you with the most complete massage experience for a fraction of the cost. It's like getting two chairs for less than the price of one. The Model 3 is equipped with the same cutting-edge patented technology that makes Luraco the leader in the massage chair industry. The Model 3 comes with the same industry-leading warranty coverage and it is also UL-certified for safety.

The Model 3 Hybrid SL stands out as the most economical S/L track massage chair available in the industry today, delivering unparalleled performance coupled with patented features synonymous with Luraco Technologies. This remarkable chair is designed to offer a comprehensive and rejuvenating massage experience that combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled comfort.

What sets the Model 3 Hybrid SL apart is not only its exceptional features but also its distinction as the ONLY American-manufactured massage chair in the world. Committed to upholding the highest standards, Luraco Technologies takes pride in being the sole massage chair registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical massage device. Additionally, it holds certification from the Underwriters Laboratory for safety, reassuring consumers of its reliability and efficacy as a trusted wellness solution.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Model 3 Hybrid, which represents a culmination of our dedication to innovation and excellence in the wellness industry," stated Tom Le, CEO of Luraco Technologies. "This chair embodies our commitment to providing top-tier relaxation and therapeutic benefits while ensuring the utmost safety and quality for our customers."

In line with Luraco's mission to make wellness accessible, the Model 3 Hybrid SL comes with flexible financing options, enabling more individuals to experience the transformative benefits of this advanced medical massage chair.

Experience the pinnacle of relaxation and wellness with the Model 3 Hybrid SL, available for purchase through authorized retailers and the Luraco Technologies website.

For media inquiries, product information or dealership opportunities, please contact Luraco at 1-800-483-9930.

Contact Information

Robert Nelson

Manufacturer Representative

robert.nelson@luracotech.com

817-633-1080 Ext 225

SOURCE: Luraco Technologies

