Gallium Artistic Studios: Gallium Studios Showcases AI Game, Proxi, at Intel's 'AI Everywhere' Event

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Gallium Studios took to the stage at Intel's "AI Everywhere" event in New York City, to showcase their upcoming AI-based life simulation game, Proxi. The event marked a significant milestone for Gallium, as they were the only company invited to present live, highlighting Proxi's significance in gaming using Intel's latest AI chips. Gallium Studios is an independent game studio co-founded by Will Wright (designer of The Sims, SimCity, Spore) and Lauren Elliott (designer of Carmen Sandiego).

Proxi Presentation at Intel's 'AI Everywhere' Event

Lauren Elliott presents Gallium Studios' new AI simulation game Proxi at Intel's "AI Everywhere" event

Proxi is an innovative AI-based game where players create and interact with lifelike characters trained on their personal memories. This training allows Proxi's characters to have realistic and unique behaviors - far more complex than Wright's earlier simulation games. Proxi uses AI to allow users to discover patterns in their lives and connections across space and time, fostering a relationship between the player and their Proxi.

"Our latest game, Proxi, creates an expansive world using your personal memories and connections," said Gallium CEO Lauren Elliott at the event. "Our partnership with Numenta is key in overcoming AI challenges, ensuring optimal player experience, and upholding user trust and privacy. With NuPIC, we can leverage high-performance LLMs on CPUs. This on-device processing guarantees control over models and data, paving the way for AI characters that learn and adapt in real-time. The potential is thrilling!"

Gallium Studios turned to Numenta's AI platform running on Intel's Xeon processors to enhance performance by an impressive 6.5x over a GPU-based cloud instance. This not only improved performance, but also resulted in substantial cost savings and reduced latency in Proxi.

https://www.galliumstudios.com/

About Gallium Studios:

Gallium Studios is an independent game developer creating Proxi, a life simulation game about making magical connections with your memories and bringing them to life. Founded by Will Wright (SimCity, The Sims, Spore) and Lauren Elliott (Carmen Sandiego), Gallium's eclectic team is focused on the fun of player-centric self-discovery and quirky humor that embodies the human experience.

Contact Information

Milissa Maxin

Community Director

contact@galliumstudios.com

