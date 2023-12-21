Visual Lease Recognized as Leading Lease Accounting and Lease Management Platform for Enterprise Organizations in G2's 2024 Winter Reports

Solution provider is recognized for empowering companies to leverage their lease portfolios for strategic financial and operational outcomes

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Visual Lease (VL) , the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced it has been featured in 55 of G2's 2024 Winter reports and received 17 badges for the winter season. VL has been named a leader in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Lease Accounting, Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lease Accounting, Enterprise Relationship Index for Lease Accounting and Enterprise Relationship Index for Lease Administration.

"The advancement - and value - of technology hinges on customer feedback," said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Executive Officer at Visual Lease. "For 25+ years, we have expanded VL's platform based on the evolving needs and interests of our customers to ensure that they continue to receive maximum value from our solutions. Inclusion in G2's reports affirms that VL consistently provides organizations that have complex lease and asset portfolios with the ability to accurately manage, track and report on their leases and related records. This capability not only fuels their compliance efforts but also provides them with the strategic advantage of being able to use their portfolio data to make better-informed operational decisions and prepare for emerging business needs, such as environmental reporting."

Visual Lease earned this status as a leading lease accounting and lease management platform based on customer feedback, such as:

Robust product features to support ongoing compliance and accurate reporting . "Visual Lease is built for both lease administration and lease accounting, which is especially great for teams that have a lease administration need that do not want to duplicate the work for ASC 842 management. Visual Lease is also great with reporting with several robust reports (including disclosure reports for financial statements), and awesome with bulk uploads of data if you have a number of leases that take up a big amount of time fixing from month to month."

Unparalleled lease management capabilities and customer support . "VL is a very intuitive tool, which makes training a global user base of hundreds of users easier. Integrating new plants post-acquisition is efficient with the various upload templates that allow you to create many new leases at once. The customer support team responds in a timely manner and the senior leadership of the company is focused on continued enhancements with the input of their customer base."

Ability to facilitate audit readiness . "Visual Lease provides us with the reports that we need for our annual audit. The reports are concise, clear and contain everything needed for footnote preparation."

Full lease lifecycle support . "Visual Lease provides a clean, organized platform to both house my lease documents but also, stay organized with rent schedules, deferred rent, lease renewals and essentially everything lease related. They also offer easy-to-navigate tools via their cloud website that I can access anywhere."

Commitment to continuous improvement . "Visual Lease has been quick to make improvements and updates after being provided feedback. I appreciate that they are very adaptable to changes and their customer support is very quick to respond. They're very receptive to constructive feedback."



Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Visual Lease) on G2's VL review page .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization solution provider, empowering organizations to leverage their lease portfolio for strategic financial and operational outcomes. Our powerful and secure platform serves as a centralized system of record for all lease financial, operational and legal data, and is purpose-built to support every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS, GASB and ISSB reporting requirements, and mitigate the risks and maximize the value associated with their lease records. Our award-winning software is used by 1,500+ organizations to manage more than 1 million real estate, equipment and other leased asset records globally. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

Media Contact

Erica Bonavitacola

Visual Lease

T+1 732 860 4838

ebonavitacola@visuallease.com

SOURCE: Visual Lease

View the original press release on accesswire.com