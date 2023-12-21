Subaru of America, Inc.: VIDEO: 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event Hometown

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Subaru of America, Inc.

Watch video: 2023 Subaru Share the Love® Event Hometown

Throughout the year, Subaru retailers are dedicated to supporting the communities they live and work in. And during the Subaru Share the Love Event, our retailers help every new leased or purchased vehicle go the extra mile by supporting charities across the country, including over 2,100 hometown charities. In the 16 years of the Share the Love Event, we're proud to have donated over $285 million to national and hometown charities. Discover how your Subaru retailer shares the love at subaru.com/share

For the past 15 years, through the Subaru Share the Love® Event, Subaru and its retailers have donated to charities like the ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation, as well as over 2,100 hometown charities. By the end of 2023, our sixteenth year, Subaru will have donated over $285 million.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com