Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects Amdocs' commitment to sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and supporting communities

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, earning a place on the prestigious S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the fifth consecutive year.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are widely regarded as one of the most important global indicators of sustainability leadership, evaluating public companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relating to their industry. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index comprises North American sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Amdocs was ranked in the 93rd percentile of the top 20% of the largest 600 North American listed companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"We are honored to be listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America, and proud that this is the fifth consecutive year we have been recognized for the important steps we are taking on our sustainability journey," said Amdocs' Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Tamar Rapaport-Dagim. "Amdocs offers our customers valuable, reliable, and sustainable products, we place people-centricity at the heart of our focus, and we ensure our operations are held to the highest ethical standards. In line with our emphasis on conserving the environment, we this year set ourselves a long-term climate change goal of becoming carbon neutral in our business operations (scopes 1 and 2) by 2040."

She added: "As we enrich billions of lives and progress society by empowering our connected world, Amdocs and our diverse and talented group of 30,000 employees across the globe are fully committed to making a positive impact on the world alongside our customers and partners."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, filed on December 13, 2023.

