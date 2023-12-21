Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order From Fluor Corporation for MarkStar Pro Laser Marking System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation?(NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it received an order for its MarkStar Pro laser marking system from?the construction purchasing division of Fluor Corporation, an industry leader in the construction and engineering sector for more than 110 years. The laser marking system will be used on a Rosenberg, Texas, project for an internationally recognized company that manufactures, markets and sells snack foods.

"Our MarkStar Pro provided the perfect solution to Fluor's construction challenge," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "The company was in search of an effective, portable method of marking stainless steel tags for construction equipment, parts and materials, and our MarkStar system more than met expectations."

Fluor turned to Laser Photonics as a trusted supplier of laser marking technology due to Laser Photonic's cutting-edge marking product being able to reliably mark reflective surfaces while remaining portable, eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. The MarkStar system excels at marking a wide range of materials with permanent, durable and high-contrast marks that make it a perfect tool for those looking for an industrial marking solution.

For more information about the MarkStar line of laser marking systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at?fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker

The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is a cutting-edge laser marking and laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar Pro is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. This industrial laser system was designed to be low-maintenance while continuously delivering flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visitwww.laserphotonics.com.

