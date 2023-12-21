New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - If Bears Did Leadership by Karl Wood is scheduled to be released in the New Year. It will be available online and in major retail outlets in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.





Karl Woods

It's a tale of anthropomorphic bears and their woodland friends who come together to teach us about the heart of leadership. In these heart-warming pages, these furry mentors reveal the secrets of leadership values, qualities, and traits with a dash of charm and a sprinkle of wisdom. Whether you're a seasoned leader or just starting your journey, this book will show you how to lead with a warm heart and a friendly paw. Join us in the forest of inspiration and discover how to be the leader you were meant to be, not just at work but in life's grand adventure.

It is the first book of a series he currently has under development; the following books are scheduled for release in 2024.

About Karl Wood:

Karl Wood FCIPD FCPHR is an author and the founder of WINC HR Strategy and Solutions. The firm's mission is to empower clients to leverage the potential of effective human resources management for enhanced business competitiveness. With a reputation as a thought leader on HR and business management, Karl's series of three short-read books on management principles: "If Bears Did Leadership", is due for release in early 2024. "If Bears Did HR", is due for release in May/June 2024. "If Bears Did Diversity", is due for release in October 2024.

Contact information:

Website: https://winchr.uk/

Email: info@winchr.uk

Address: 167 - 169 Great Portland Street | 5th Floor | London | W1W 5PF

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3468 2598

