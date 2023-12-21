http://www.hozpitalityplus.com ***TRIAL***: Hozpitality group announced their first Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards in India in partnership with Stave Hospitality, Alok Kaul and Shilp Wellness in Navi Mumbai, India

This prestigious event, coupled with the unveiling of Hozpitality's Best 30 GM's Power list in India, will take place on 3rdFeb 2024.

DUBAI, UAE and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking about the event, Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality group said, "The Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and establishments within the Indian hospitality industry". This gala ceremony will serve as a platform to honor excellence across various categories, acknowledging the dedication and innovation that define the industry, Raj added.

In addition to the awards, Hozpitality will award the Best 30 GM's Powerlist in India, recognizing the exemplary leadership and transformative impact of General Managers in the hospitality sector, said Raj.

Raj added, we have been doing the awards online for 2 years and this year, our friend Stave Hospitality Expert Alok Kaul and the team of Shilp Wellness, a new wellness resort destination opening in Navi Mumbai, have come forward to support us with a venue to host our live awards.

This is a great start, we are very happy to have partnered with Hozpitality Group for their initiative and are looking forward to this one and many more in India said, Stave Hospitality Expert, Alok Kaul.

Alok added, this is a great opportunity for the Indian Hospitality industry to witness the recognition of excellence in the Indian hospitality industry, network with key influencers, professionals, and leaders in the sector and celebrate the accomplishments of award winners including the Best 30 GMs in India.

For those eager to be part of this extraordinary event, details regarding registration can be found on the official Hozpitality.com website, Alok added.

