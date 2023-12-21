Anzeige
21.12.2023
A. Hoffman Awning Company: A. Hoffman Awning Joins Edmondson Village Project With Southway Builders

Edmondson Village Awning Project

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / A. Hoffman Awning is pleased to announce its association with Southway Builders in the renovation and modernization of Edmondson Village. Edmondson Village opened in May of 1947 and quickly became the mainstay of the community with its many stores, services, special events and holiday festivities, attracting visitors from Baltimore and surrounding counties.

A. Hoffman Awning Awarded Edmondson Village Awning Project

Mike Orban, Business Development Manager, and Rodney Robinette, Sales and Operations Manager, in planning session for Edmondson Village awning project.



A. Hoffman Awning will be manufacturing and installing awnings for the newly renovated shopping center, thereby providing both beauty and functionality to the stores. Under the supervision of Michael Orban, Rodney Robinette, and Joseph Grimm, A. Hoffman Awning looks forward with anticipation to the successful completion of this project.

A. Hoffman Awning is proud to be a part of returning Edmondson Village to its original and rightful place as a valuable retail and cultural community mainstay.

Contact Information

Mike Orbin
Business Development Mgr.
mike@ahoffmanawning.com
410-685-5687

SOURCE: A. Hoffman Awning Co.

