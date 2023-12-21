Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das Multi Milliarden Business im Pennystock-Kleid!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.12.2023 | 18:06
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2023 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

30th November 2023

US$ 4.08

JZCP's NAV as at 30 November 2023 is $4.08 per share ($3.94 per share: 31 October 2023), the increase in NAV of 14 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 12 cents, net fx gains of 3 cents and investment income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Net investment gains of 12 cents per share include the 19 cents uplift, reported on 14 December, following the sale of Felix Storch Holdings, LLC.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 November 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments

256,760

Cash at bank and treasuries

104,400

Other receivables

71

Total Assets

361,231

Liabilities

Senior credit facility1

43,674

Other liabilities

1,177

Total liabilities

44,851

Net Asset Value

316,380

Number of Ordinary shares in issue

77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share

$4.08

Enquiries:

Company website:www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.