JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2023 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30th November 2023
US$ 4.08
JZCP's NAV as at 30 November 2023 is $4.08 per share ($3.94 per share: 31 October 2023), the increase in NAV of 14 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 12 cents, net fx gains of 3 cents and investment income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.
Net investment gains of 12 cents per share include the 19 cents uplift, reported on 14 December, following the sale of Felix Storch Holdings, LLC.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 November 2023:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments
256,760
Cash at bank and treasuries
104,400
Other receivables
71
Total Assets
361,231
Liabilities
Senior credit facility1
43,674
Other liabilities
1,177
Total liabilities
44,851
Net Asset Value
316,380
Number of Ordinary shares in issue
77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share
$4.08
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com