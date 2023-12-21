JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th November 2023 US$ 4.08

JZCP's NAV as at 30 November 2023 is $4.08 per share ($3.94 per share: 31 October 2023), the increase in NAV of 14 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 12 cents, net fx gains of 3 cents and investment income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Net investment gains of 12 cents per share include the 19 cents uplift, reported on 14 December, following the sale of Felix Storch Holdings, LLC.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 November 2023:

US$'000 Assets Private Investments 256,760 Cash at bank and treasuries 104,400 Other receivables 71 Total Assets 361,231 Liabilities Senior credit facility1 43,674 Other liabilities 1,177 Total liabilities 44,851 Net Asset Value 316,380 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.08

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com