Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
Das Multi Milliarden Business im Pennystock-Kleid!
WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
21.12.23
17:09 Uhr
48,570 Euro
-0,440
-0,90 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2023 | 16:42
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Update harvest volume 2023

Due to challenges related to jellyfish at SalMar's facilities, this is affecting the expected volume for the segments Farming Central-Norway and Farming Northern-Norway in 2023.

The total expected harvest volume in 2023 is:

Segment Farming Central-Norway: 142,000 tons

Segment Farming Northern-Norway: 92,000 tons

In total, this represents a reduction of 5,000 tons, with 2,000 tons in segment Farming Central-Norway and 3,000 tons in segment Farming Northern-Norway, from the previously communicated expected harvest volume for 2023.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
