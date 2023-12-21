Update: Semi-Annual Changes to Nasdaq Iceland's Leading Index

Reykjavik, December 21, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced an update to the semi-annual reconstitution of the OMX Iceland 15 Index (OMX Iceland: OMXI15). Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AMRQ) will be added to the OMX Iceland 15 Index prior to market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The other constituent changes from the initial announcement by Nasdaq Iceland on December 20, 2023, will remain the same. Information For information about the company being added to the OMX Iceland 15 Index per this update, please visit the company website: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AMRQ) - https://www.amaroqminerals.com/. About Nasdaq Global Indexes Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X?@Nasdaq, or at?www.nasdaq.com. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. - NDAQG - Media Relations Contacts Name: Kristin Johannsdottir Email: kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com Investor Relations Contact Name: Index Client Services Email indexservices@nasdaq.com