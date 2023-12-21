Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das Multi Milliarden Business im Pennystock-Kleid!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2023 | 18:22
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Update: Semi-Annual Changes to Nasdaq Iceland's Leading Index

Reykjavik, December 21, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced an update
to the semi-annual reconstitution of the OMX Iceland 15 Index (OMX Iceland:
OMXI15). Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AMRQ) will be added to the OMX Iceland 15
Index prior to market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. 

The other constituent changes from the initial announcement by Nasdaq Iceland
on December 20, 2023, will remain the same. 

Information

For information about the company being added to the OMX Iceland 15 Index per
this update, please visit the company website: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AMRQ) -
https://www.amaroqminerals.com/. 

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent
indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset
classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes
Dividend Achievers), Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes
BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We
continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a
wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and
performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design
solutions to financial organizations worldwide. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X?@Nasdaq, or
at?www.nasdaq.com. 

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational
purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment
advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall
investment strategy. Neither The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its
affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any
representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements
regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future
performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should
undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before
investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. 

- NDAQG -




     
     Media Relations Contacts
     
     Name: Kristin Johannsdottir
     
     Email: kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     
     
     
     Investor Relations Contact
     
     Name: Index Client Services
     
     Email indexservices@nasdaq.com
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.