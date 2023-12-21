Hi Solutions Continues National Expansion with Premier New Jersey Acquisition

Acquires iTEC

Expands its Autonomous Home Presence to the Northern and Coastal NJ Region

NEWTON, PA and WOODSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Hi Solutions announced today that it has acquired iTEC Consultants, LLC based in Union Beach, New Jersey. iTEC is a key strategic addition that expands Hi's presence into the highly attractive Northern and Coastal New Jersey market.

"iTEC is a very well-run company with a great track record in delivering high quality home automation systems and is another attractive fit with our company," commented John Parker, President and CEO of Hi. "We look forward to partnering with iTEC's founding members, Bob Ross and Bob Smith, to both support their growth and execute our expansion in New Jersey. This acquisition is strategic to fulfill our ambitions to both geographically connect to our existing presence in the Philadelphia region and expand into Southern New York and NYC. The iTEC team is highly skilled and experienced, and we delighted to welcome them to the Hi Solutions family."

Bob Ross, CEO of iTEC commented, "We have been very focused on serving our customers and building a great team in New Jersey. While our growth has been impressive, we felt that the support, reach and capabilities provided by Hi Solutions would allow us to attain a next level of growth and provide our team with even more exciting opportunities for career development and advancement. We look forward to joining this outstanding Hi team to bring the Autonomous Home offering into New Jersey."

Michael Moe, Executive Chairman of Hi, stated: "Hi Solutions continues its significant momentum in the booming Autonomous Home market. The megatrend of the home becoming the operating platform for life with the advent of artificial intelligence continues unabated. We are very excited about the acquisition of iTEC as it expands our presence in New Jersey and brings more talent into our company."

The iTEC acquisition is the latest announced transaction executed to advance Hi's "rollup" program, a cornerstone of its strategy to become a national provider of technology solutions for home users and business customers. The Company has previously announced the acquisitions of Media Tech (Chicago), Media Design Associates (Fort Lauderdale), Unify Smart Home (Temecula, CA) and Booyah Technologies (Philadelphia). The Company expects announcements of additional acquisitions during this fourth quarter of 2023.

About Hi

Hi Solutions was founded to usher in the Autonomous Home revolution powered by artificial intelligence (ai) by giving people a new way to power and improve their lives, and to do so in a way that is attainable and sustainable for a broad cross-section of homeowners. Today, more than ever before, the home is our hub for living, working, playing, and everything in between. In a chaotic world, it should be a haven - a realm of comfort and control. Technology and ingenuity make it possible, and Hi makes it easy. We do it by listening to our customers to understand the experience they want and bringing it to life in a solution that is custom-designed for their home and personalized to their preferences via voice, motion, touch and timing. Welcome to the Autonomous Home. Learn more at www.hi.solutions.

