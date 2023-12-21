Eco Depot, Inc.: Echo Defense Projects Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2024

Echo Defense Projects Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2024 and Beyond

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Echo Defense Projects Inc. ("ECDP"), formerly Eco Depot Inc., (OTC PINK:ECDP), offers investments, funding, and support for acquisitions and start-ups poised to disrupt their industries. Upholding strict environmental, social, and corporate governance principles, ECDP aims to advance innovations that contribute to both sturdier infrastructure and a healthier planet.

As we approach the end of a productive 2023, ECDP is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of our achievements and a glimpse into our strategy for 2024.

Portfolio Highlights:

Eko Pave

This pioneering product line rejuvenates asphalt and concrete, significantly extending their lifespan and reducing costs. These products have been evaluated by the US Army Corps of Engineers and are in use at NASA and US Military bases.

Eko Crack & Eko Patch : An eco-friendly and cost-effective cold patch asphalt solution for repairing asphalt cracks and potholes

: An eco-friendly and cost-effective cold patch asphalt solution for repairing asphalt cracks and potholes Eko Seal: A third-generation PCMO (Polymer Composite Micro-Overlay) that adds a quarter-inch protective layer to concrete and asphalt surfaces, potentially extending their lifespan by an additional 20 years.

Eko Seal is a sustainable and economical alternative shown to potentially lower urban heat by up to 12 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 degrees Celsius).

Cement contributes significantly to global industrial CO2 emissions, accounting for about 8% of the total, according to Yale University. The Eko Pave product line represents a superior alternative to traditional materials and is now a focal point for ECDP. The company is actively establishing joint ventures and distribution agreements to expedite growth.

Bronya Climate Shield

Bronya, a revolutionary insulative paint, has been adopted by industry leaders such as Enbridge and Coca-Cola, owing to its exceptional insulating properties.

Despite the challenges posed by the Ukraine war, which disrupted operations in Odesa, Ukraine, ECDP has secured alternative material sources and plans to resume production of Bronya Climate Shield's building envelope products.

AMSI Labs

Developing HRILF scanning technology remains a priority for AMSI Labs, with promising research and demonstrations underway aimed at commercialization.

Current Focus

ECDP is actively pursuing distribution and partnership opportunities for Eko Pave and is currently engaged in negotiations.

Hadelin Carlos Diericx Trouyet, President of Echo Defense, underscores the market potential for Eko Pave, citing its cost-effectiveness and ecological advantages amidst rising material costs. "We are confident that Eko Pave will meet a significant market need. In an era of escalating material costs, the strengths of Eko Pave-being more durable, eco-friendly, and cost-efficient-stand out. We are eager to establish new business partnerships globally and to acquire innovative technologies and robust companies within our areas of interest. Our commitment is strong, and I anticipate sharing exciting developments with our shareholders soon."

Updates on these promising developments will be communicated to shareholders in the near future. Additional information about our product lines is available at www.ecdp.co.

About Echo Defense Projects Inc.

Echo Defense Projects Inc., previously known as Eco Depot Inc., is committed to providing investment, funding, and support for acquisitions and start-ups that aspire to be industry disruptors while maintaining rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance standards.

