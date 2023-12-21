Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
WKN: A3CQ3M | ISIN: NL0015000AU7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8UX
Frankfurt
21.12.23
15:38 Uhr
6,135 Euro
-0,040
-0,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2023 | 20:02
Pepco: Lighting Up the Holidays for D.C. Families

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Pepco

Pepco | The Source

Pepco has sponsored ZooLights for the last 15 years, where more than 500,000 environmentally friendly lights transform the Smithsonian's National Zoo into a spectacular Winter Wonderland. This year, Pepco partnered with Building Bridges Across the River and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to bring local families to the zoo to kick-off the holiday season.

We provided participants with transportation to and from the event, entrance to the zoo for an evening, and certificates to spend on snacks or dinner. "Seeing the kids' eyes light up when they came to the zoo was amazing," said Tamica Jones, our Senior Corporate Relations Specialist. "Just seeing their expressions and hearing the excitement and gratefulness for us providing the opportunity made me proud."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pepco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
