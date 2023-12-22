Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das Multi Milliarden Business im Pennystock-Kleid!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.12.2023 | 02:06
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

P&C Solution to Unveil New Product 'METALENSE 2' at CES 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&C Solution has announced its participation in the upcoming CES 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show, set to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 9 until Jan. 12 for four days.

P&C Solution to Unveil New Product 'METALENSE 2' at CES 2024

As a company specializing in XR/AR technologies, P&C Solution plans to reveal the METALENSE 2 at CES 2024, the follow-up model of the METALENSE which earned the "CES 2023 Innovation Award" this year.

The METALENSE 2 represents a significant advancement in outdoor visibility, attributed to its proprietary geometric optical design implemented in plastic lenses. This design significantly improves light efficiency and external light transmittance compared to traditional diffractive optics. Additionally, its OLED dual-display supports QHD resolution, offering a much cleaner and sharper image quality compared to that of the existing model.

Particularly noteworthy in this new model of METALENSE 2 is its capability to transcend augmented reality (AR) and support extended reality (XR) as an XR Glasses, offering customers a more advanced digital content integration environment, according to a representative from P&C Solution. The company has also improved the product's continuous usage time by adopting standardized rechargeable batteries that are readily available in the market, ensuring a consistent power supply.

Marking its third consecutive participation at CES, P&C Solution will showcase its latest XR Glasses, the METALENSE 2, at booth LVCC #16059.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306632/METALENSE_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pc-solution-to-unveil-new-product-metalense-2-at-ces-2024-302021399.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.