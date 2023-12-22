Ad Buying Group Criterion Global Celebrating Five Years of APAC Expansion via Singapore Office

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Criterion Global, a leading independent international media agency, proudly celebrates the fifth anniversary of its Singapore office, opened in late 2018. This milestone for Criterion Global's third global hub reflects the agency's success in enabling global growth through international media buying

Five Years of Growth and Achievement:

Since its inception in 2018, Criterion Global's Singapore office has served as headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region. At the forefront of international media planning and buying , the team, led by Charmaine Low, delivers groundbreaking strategies and results for a diverse clientele including global agricultural and commodity exports, institutional investors, finance and fintech brands, energy investment, travel and hospitality, tech startups and much more.

The office has played a pivotal role in bolstering the agency's reach in Asia-Pacific, contributing significantly to its global expansion and enhancing its capabilities in paid media services. From Singapore, the firm has led client media buying services covering Malaysia , Indonesia , Australia, Hong Kong, China , as well as growth in Korea and Japan .

The Singapore office has distinguished itself as a hub for innovation and creativity for work in award-winning campaigns recognized in 2021, 2022, as well as 2023 by the Go Global Awards, Festival of Media, and more. Leveraging the dynamic and diverse market of Singapore, the team has developed unique approaches to media planning and buying, setting new standards within the industry.

Contributions to Local and Regional Markets:

Criterion Global's Singapore office has not only served international clients but has also deeply engaged with the local and regional markets. This approach has fostered strong relationships and a nuanced understanding of the cultural and economic landscape, essential for the success of their media campaigns.

Looking to the Future:

As Criterion Global celebrates this significant anniversary, the Singapore office is poised for even greater achievements with record-setting demand for media buying services specifically in the Singapore office.

An In-Demand Strategic Hub

In the dynamic landscape of Southeast Asia, Singapore stands as a key economic powerhouse for Criterion Global clients. From this office, we've led Singapore advertising as well as campaigns stretching across Southeast Asia and across APAC. 2 key reasons for reasons for continued bullishness in Singapore advertising demand, and demand more broadly in the region:

Magnet for Investment + HNWI Marketing

Firstly, as Asia Pacific's leading financial and banking hub, Singapore is home to significant cross-border financial wealth. According to Boston Consulting Group, Singapore is topped only by Switzerland and Hong Kong, with assets valued in 2022 at roughly $1.5 trillion, projected to grow to over $2.25 trillion by 2027. This rate of growth is projected at roughly 9% YOY, nearly 3 times Switzerland's rate of growth.

A Gateway Economy

Singapore attracts top-tier talent and investment, solidifying its pivotal role in the 10-nation Southeast Asia region - home to 680 million people and a $3 trillion economy (Bloomberg). Its strategic location, coupled with a flourishing ecosystem, positions Singapore as a prime gateway for businesses seeking unparalleled opportunities in the region.

Export/Import Dominance

Lastly, the significance of import-export marketing and trade in Singapore cannot be understated. Singapore ranked second in the world for ports by container volume in 2021, with 37.5M 20-foot container equivalents. The city-state acts as a key hub for energy trade , commodities, and much more.

About Criterion Global Singapore:

Criterion Global's Singapore office is strategically positioned to capitalize on the region's economic growth, given Singapore's status as a thriving business hub. With extensive experience and expertise in media planning and buying, the firm is well-equipped to navigate the nuances of the Singapore market and beyond.

Criterion Global's local presence allows it to forge meaningful connections, stay abreast of market trends, and leverage insights to tailor media and advertising campaigns that resonate with the dynamic audience. This unique vantage point empowers us to drive success for our clients by maximizing the opportunities presented in the region's burgeoning media landscape.

It underscores the agency's position as a leader in international media planning and buying, dedicated to delivering exceptional results for clients worldwide.

About Criterion Global:

Criterion Global is a renowned international media agency known for its expertise in global expansion and innovative paid media services. With a presence in key markets around the world, Criterion Global continues to set the bar for excellence in media planning and buying.

