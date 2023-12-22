Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das Multi Milliarden Business im Pennystock-Kleid!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.12.2023 | 05:06
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CapitalBear To Introduce a 200% Deposit Bonus

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitalBear, an international online broker, announced a much-anticipated addition to its platform - a 200% deposit bonus. This bonus is designed to provide an added boost to traders' initial deposits, allowing them to enter the markets with a larger capital.

Key Highlights of the 200% Deposit Bonus:

  • Enhanced trading potential. Traders at CapitalBear now have the opportunity to increase their trading capital without investing extra money of their own.
  • Risk reduction. The bonus not only enhances trading potential but also provides a safety net for risk-free exploration. Traders can navigate the platform with added confidence, knowing that the bonus serves as a buffer against potential initial losses.
  • No fine print. Traders qualify for the 200% deposit bonus automatically upon making an initial deposit. The broker doesn't set any additional requirements or limitations for obtaining the bonus.

More CapitalBear Features To Enhance Trading Experience

Aside from the bonus, CapitalBear provides other supportive trading tools. For those seeking automation in trading, Capital Bear offers Market Insight Signals, a feature providing valuable insights to guide trading decisions.

On top of that, Capital Bear offers a comprehensive range of trading instruments, including Digital Options and the dynamic Blitz Options for 5-second trades. Clients can enhance their experience with a 200% deposit bonus on initial deposits and risk-free trading with insurance up to $5 on the initial trade to explore the platform without the fear of potential losses.

Combined with easy deposits and withdrawals via local payment methods and multilingual support, these features make the Capital Bear platform a trader-friendly environment.

About CapitalBear

CapitalBear is a global broker facilitating CFD trading across an array of assets such as binary/digital/blitz options, stocks, Forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. The broker features a low entry threshold, requiring only a $10 minimum deposit, and offers a complimentary demo account pre-loaded with $10,000.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306362/Capital_Bear.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capitalbear-to-introduce-a-200-deposit-bonus-302021092.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.