Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased 10,000 sqm of warehouse space and 1,400 sqm of offices at CTPark Belgrade City to Wagen International (Wint), the leading automotive parts supplier, for a new high-tech distribution centre.

Wint has taken a 10-year lease on space within a 110,000 sqm BGD1 building at CTPark Belgrade City which is now around 80% pre-let, to create an automated logistics facility that will revolutionize the way it stores and distributes goods. Named Autostore, it will be the first automated warehouse for autoparts in Serbia, representing a €7m investment by Wint. Expected to be fully operational by March 2024, the facility will also benefit the local community by creating around 100 new jobs.

Spanning 27.5 hectares, CTPark Belgrade City will be the largest logistics hub in Serbia when complete. Strategically positioned close to both Belgrade's main motorway and airport, the location of the CTPark will significantly enhance the efficiency of Wint's European product distribution. Wint has also chosen CTPark Belgrade City, which is located just 10km from central Belgrade, for its new 1,400 sqm headquarter offices.

Situated in New Belgrade, the largest municipality in the Serbian capital, CTPark Belgrade City is ideally located for companies seeking 'last-mile' logistics space. With unit sizes starting from 2,500 sqm, the modern park is also well-suited to SMEs operating across a wide range of sectors including FMCG, pharmaceutical, high tech and e-commerce. All space at CTPark Belgrade City will be modern, energy efficient and BREEAM certified, with a BREEAM very good rating being aimed for. Offices, exhibition space and a range of onsite amenities will also be available for tenants.

CTP is seeing a spike in demand from international companies seeking high-tech industrial and logistics facilities, driven by a combination of factors including 'nearshoring', where companies are moving their production facilities to be closer to where their customers are located to reduce supply chain risk.

Petar Kolognat, Director of Business Development at CTP Serbia, commented: "Wint is part of SAG/Autonet group and therefore is already a CTP client in the Czech Republic and Romania, and we are delighted to have been able to work with them to support their growth into Serbia. The fact Wint is making a €7m investment in its new distribution facility is testament to the close working relationship we have with the group. Around two thirds of all new leases we sign are with tenants from our existing customer base. This is because as a developer-landlord we work closely with our tenants and get to understand their business plans, which means we are well placed to provide space within our portfolio suited to their requirements when they are ready to expand."

Dejan Antanaskovic, CEO of Wagen International, said: "We are investing to create a high-tech automated facility, and we knew CTP would be a reliable partner capable of supporting our needs including the technology we will be incorporating into this modern building. We also chose CTPark Belgrade City for its strategic location close to Belgrade's major transport links, which will support the efficient distribution of our products throughout Europe."

CTP operates multiple CTParks in Serbia. Its portfolio in the country comprises 13 buildings covering a total area of 285,000 sqm, with a further 250,000 sqm currently under construction.

ABOUT CTP

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 11.2 million sq m. GLA in 10 countries (as of 30 September 2023). The company certifies all new buildings under BREEAM at 'very good' or above and has achieved a negligible-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231221452177/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Patryk Statkiewicz, Group Head of Marketing PR

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu

SEC Newgate

Sara Champness

Mobile: +44 (0)7962 387 949

Email: CTP@SECNewgate.co.uk